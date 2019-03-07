Newcastle ready to land Joelinton this summer

Newcastle are ready to make a club record move for Joelinton at the end of the season.
According to Sun, they are plotting a £40million move for the Brazilian forward.
The Magpies are desperate to keep Rafa Benitez at the club beyond this season and they believe that they will need to show their ambition in the transfer market in order to convince the Spaniard.
Benitez’ deal expires at the end of this season and he has not signed an extension yet.
Earlier in the season, he revealed that he will wait until the end of the season before making a decision.
Joelinton would be a superb signing for Newcastle if they manage to pull it off.
The 22-year-old Brazilian has been in good form in the Bundesliga and he has the skillset to succeed in the Premier League. He has scored 8 goals this season.
It will be interesting to see if Joelinton comes in as a replacement for Salomon Rondon. The Venezuelan is on loan from WBA but he wants to stay at the club permanently.
Newcastle fans will be excited with the report but Mike Ashley’s reputation will also make them sceptical.
The Newcastle owner has failed to deliver on his promises time and again in the past.