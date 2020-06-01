Newcastle ready to battle it out for Facundo Pellestri

Newcastle want to sign the highly rated Penarol winger Facundo Pellestri.

The player has been linked with quite a few clubs already. Apparently, Manchester City made an offer to sign the player as well.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Sportwitness), Wolves, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have been linked with the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can fend off the competition for Pellestri.

The Magpies are expected to have a significant transfer war-chest once their takeover is complete. They might be able to outbid the others.

Pellestri would be a solid long term addition to Steve Bruce’s side.

He is expected to develop into a future star and the likes of Manchester City and Atletico want to snap him up before his stock rises.

Newcastle should do their best to sign the winger this summer. He would add quality and depth to the side. Pellestri would also save them millions in future if he manages to fulfill his potential.

He could sort out Newcastle’s wide position for years to come.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.

All the linked clubs have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer and a bidding war might just be on the cards soon.