Newcastle pressing to sign Facundo Colidio

Newcastle are interested in signing the Inter Milan striker Facundo Colidio.
According to the reliable Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Premier League club are pressing to sign the player and they will inform Inter whether they are ready to match their demands for the striker soon.
Colidio is a prodigious young talent and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for the Magpies.
Leeds United are thought to be keen on the player as well.
Colidio is unlikely to get too many first team chances at Inter this coming season and a move to Leeds or Newcastle could be good for him.
He is likely to get more minutes at those clubs.
Newcastle have signed Joelinton from Hoffenheim this summer but they could use a talented young back up like Colidio.
He could make an impact as a squad player next season.
It will be interesting to see if they are willing to match Inter Milan’s asking price for the player.
Bruce could help him develop and fulfill his potential at St James’ Park over the next few years.