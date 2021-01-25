Newcastle prepared to stick with Steve Bruce despite poor form

Newcastle United are prepared to stick with Steve Bruce as their manager despite their poor run of form.

According to the Chronicle, the club chiefs have decided to be patient with the current manager until the summer at the very least.





The Magpies are currently winless in their last ten matches in all competitions and they have lost eight of those games.

It is evident that the club is stuck in a rut and a new manager would have galvanised the atmosphere. Sticking with Bruce right now is unlikely to go down well with the fans either.

Bruce’s style of play is already unpopular with the Newcastle fans and they would have expected the club hierarchy to act more decisively and bring in a proper alternative to salvage the remainder of the season.

Newcastle are currently 16th in the Premier League table just seven points above the drop zone and they cannot afford to take any risks.

If they continue their current run of form for another month, relegation battle will be a reality for them.

Mike Ashley needs to act quickly if Newcastle are to turn their season around. Going down to the Championship once again will be disastrous for the club financially and in terms of reputation as well.

It remains to be seen whether Bruce can turn his team’s form around in the coming months.

Some Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here is what they had to say.

We’re officially relegated — Rasan ⚫⚪ (@RasoXoshnaw) January 25, 2021

If this is true, I can find one – just one – positive. It’s because they know a takeover is very close, and they just want to limp through the season without having to pay off his contract. It’s pathetic, but I suppose that is some logic to this shambles. — AJ (@nufcaam) January 25, 2021

We’ll get relegated then. The players ain’t bothered, because if they are really worth their salt, they’ll get snapped up by bottom half PL teams looking to strengthen. We’ll sell to cut the wage margin.

Their trying to force Bruce’s hand, it’s a win win for them. — Adam (@only_jokering) January 25, 2021

Yup! He’s taking us down with him! pic.twitter.com/JFfAz2Lko4 — Trisuci Wilson 🐾❤️ (@d_trisuci) January 25, 2021