Newcastle prepared to pay the asking price for Joe Willock

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock continues to be linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the two clubs are now prepared to complete a transfer but the player is still undecided regarding his long term future.

Apparently, the Magpies are open to signing the player permanently.

The report from Telegraph adds that Newcastle want the player so badly that they are prepared to pay his £22 million asking price despite their limited financial resources.

The 21-year-old midfielder was on loan at Newcastle last season and he was outstanding for the Magpies.

The Arsenal midfielder ended the Premier League season by scoring in seven consecutive Premier League games and it is evident that he made quite an impression on Steve Bruce and the club.

Willock needs to play regular first-team football in order to continue his development and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Arsenal next season.

Apparently, the player believes that he is good enough to play for the London club and he is not ready to give up on his boyhood dream of establishing himself as an Arsenal player just yet.

The player will have to make a concrete decision regarding his future soon.

A move to Newcastle would not only guarantee him regular first-team football, but it would also help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The midfielder is only 21 and he will get plenty of opportunities to move to a top club in the future. For now, Willock must focus on his development as a player.

