Newcastle potential owners have not been in contact with Steve Bruce

It has been reported throughout this week that Steve Bruce’s long-term future at Newcastle United would be in serious doubt once the £300m takeover takes place.
Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – have already paid a sum to Mike Ashley while the remaining will be paid once they get clearance from the Premier League.
George Caulkin of the Athletic claimed earlier this week that the prospective owners want Bruce to stay at the club till the end of the season as they don’t see the need to change the system with only nine games left to play.
The Athletic has come up with another update on the subject. Chris Waugh claims that Bruce would not be dispensed with immediately, as there is nobody lined up to succeed Bruce.
A host of illustrious names being linked with the post including Rafael Benitez and Mauricio Pochettino, but as of now, they are willing to stick with Bruce. Staveley remains an admirer of Benitez but the Spaniard is unavailable at the moment.
The report adds that the potential new owners have not contacted any other candidate. In fact, Bruce has not been contacted by them as well despite the fact there’s a serious doubt over his long-term future at the club.
They appreciate the way Bruce has conducted himself during the difficult circumstances this season. However, the would-be owners ‘simply do not want to speak’ with club employees until the transaction is concluded.