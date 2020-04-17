Newcastle plotting summer move for Jeff Hendrick

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Burnley ace Jeff Hendrick this summer.
As per Football Insider, the 28-year-old could be their first signing after the takeover.
Hendrick is out of contract in the summer and talks of an extension with Burnley have not progressed.
The versatile midfielder could be a good addition to Steve Bruce’s side, especially on a free transfer.
He will add depth and quality to Newcastle’s midfield. He can play in the central midfield or the wide areas. Furthermore, he can operate in a more advanced role behind the striker as well.
It would be an impressive bargain if Newcastle managed to clinch the free signing in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see if any other clubs are keen on the Burnley player. On a free transfer, he would be an attractive proposition for many other parties.
As per the report, Newcastle have been keeping tabs on his situation for a while now and their interest has only intensified.
Hendrick, who has 3 goals and 2 assists to his name this season would surely be tempted to join a club like Newcastle.
The Magpies are a step up from Burnley and if the takeover goes through, they could become one of the most exciting projects in all of Europe.
With the Saudi money, Newcastle could find themselves climbing up the table very soon just like Manchester City in the past.