Newcastle plotting audacious move for Zinedine Zidane

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

As per Defensa Central, the Premier League side could move for Zidane once the takeover is complete.

The report claims that the potential owners believe that Zidane is the best coach in the world and they are ready to make him a huge offer in order to lure him to the Premier League.

Zidane has won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid and that certainly shows he is an elite manager.

The Magpies have Mauricio Pochettino and Max Allegri on their shortlist as well but Zidane is a top target and they are willing to double his wages.

Real Madrid see the Frenchman as a key part of their future and they have no intention of letting him leave.

Furthermore, Zidane is not keen on a move away from Santiago Bernabeu either.

Therefore, Newcastle’s interest will have to wait unless there is a major change of heart from the Real Madrid manager.

It will be interesting to see who Newcastle end up with. They need a top class manager in order to put together a quality team.

Pochettino seems like the perfect fit on paper. The Argentine did well to develop Spurs as a team and he could do the same with Newcastle.