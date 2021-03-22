Newcastle players shocked at the club’s decision to back Steve Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is under tremendous pressure because of his side’s recent run of form.

Apparently, some of the first team players are looking to hold face to face talks with the club’s managing director Lee Charnley regarding the manager’s feature at the club.


According to Football Insider, some of the players are in shock after the club decided to back Bruce despite the recent results.

Apparently, club owner Mike Ashley is prepared to stick with Bruce until the end of the season as per Sky Sports.

The Newcastle players expected Steve Bruce to be sacked after the defeat against Brighton.

The Magpies were beaten by Brighton in their last game and they are currently two points clear of the drop zone. They are in desperate need after turn round if they are to beat the drop to the Championship this season.

It is evident that the team is struggling to perform under Bruce and a change is needed immediately. A new manager could still make a difference with nine league games left.

Newcastle have been one of the worst teams in the country over the last few months and it is understandable why the players are losing faith in the manager. They have won just two of their last twenty matches in all competitions and things could go from bad to worse when they take on Tottenham after the international break.

