Newcastle players shocked at the club’s decision to back Steve Bruce

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is under tremendous pressure because of his side’s recent run of form.

Apparently, some of the first team players are looking to hold face to face talks with the club’s managing director Lee Charnley regarding the manager’s feature at the club.





According to Football Insider, some of the players are in shock after the club decided to back Bruce despite the recent results.

Apparently, club owner Mike Ashley is prepared to stick with Bruce until the end of the season as per Sky Sports.

The Newcastle players expected Steve Bruce to be sacked after the defeat against Brighton.

The Magpies were beaten by Brighton in their last game and they are currently two points clear of the drop zone. They are in desperate need after turn round if they are to beat the drop to the Championship this season.

It is evident that the team is struggling to perform under Bruce and a change is needed immediately. A new manager could still make a difference with nine league games left.

Newcastle have been one of the worst teams in the country over the last few months and it is understandable why the players are losing faith in the manager. They have won just two of their last twenty matches in all competitions and things could go from bad to worse when they take on Tottenham after the international break.

Here is how the fans reacted to the news earlier.

He's lost the fans and he's lost the players tonight. Continuing with him after this point is gross-negligence — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc_) March 21, 2021

Bruce staying is no excuse for the way they played yesterday. Start paying them by results and then we would see improvement. No heart or ambition. Not good enough. — AmazingGardens (@Amazing58611) March 21, 2021

The club is being run like one of Ashley's shops… Like it or lump it attitude….!!!! — steve kean (@stevekean2002) March 21, 2021

They need to go on strike. That’s what it’s going to take to get rid of him. Ashley can give him a job in a SD since he loves him so much. — 🏳️‍🌈 Fed Up With Brick 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Axcrazy1) March 21, 2021

Every single one of them, should be demanding him to go. He shouldve left last season on a high, kept us in the premiership, stable after rafa left being last choice. Howe available, Gerrard probably would've came. — carter (@IxCartyxI) March 21, 2021

To be honest, those players should be looking in the mirror and asking themselves if they have done enough, most of them look like they have already given up, surrendered their PL place without a fight. — Toonarmy (@Toontastik) March 21, 2021

The fans want him gone, the players want him gone, Bruce has to go before the next game — StickyMoses (@cant_lewis) March 21, 2021

