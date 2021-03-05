Newcastle players concerned with Steve Bruce’s training schedule

Newcastle United players are concerned with the way Steve Bruce has been planning his training schedule.

According to Daily Mail, the Newcastle manager decided not to train on three of the five days since Saturday’s draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.





The Magpies take on West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, and the players believe that additional time off could hamper their preparations for a crucial game.

Newcastle are in crisis right now and could get relegated if they do not improve considerably in the coming weeks.

The Magpies are currently three points clear of the drop zone with the likes of Fulham breathing down their necks.

The training schedule has been a problem with some players since Bruce took over as the manager. They believe that two or three days off every week affects their fitness negatively and leads to injuries.

The Magpies have had several injury problems since Bruce’s arrival, but he has not shown any desire to change his training schedule.

Previously Danny Rose also spoke about the extended breaks at Newcastle. The left-back revealed that the players would have just one day off under Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the scenario is completely different at Newcastle, where the players would be getting two or three days off in a week, especially if they won a game.

