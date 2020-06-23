Newcastle one of the two clubs who can afford Harry Kane

Italian agent Simone Canovi has revealed that Newcastle and Real Madrid are the only two clubs capable of signing Harry Kane right now.

He claims that Juventus are also capable of signing the player but they are unlikely to make such a big investment at this moment.





Canovi said to Il Sussidiario: “When it comes to Juventus everything is possible, we know that the club is always able to make important purchases. But I don’t think they want to make such a big investment in this case.”

“In fact, they (Real Madrid and Newcastle) are the only two clubs capable of taking Kane. With Newcastle having a very high economic budget with the new Arab owners.”

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and he would be a superb signing for most teams around Europe. The 26-year-old has struggled with injury issues this season and yet he has 17 goals to his name so far.

However, a move to Newcastle can be categorically ruled out realistically. Although Newcastle could have a lot of resources once the takeover goes through, they are still not at the level where they can attract players like Kane.

If the England international leaves Spurs, he will want to join a club that is already winning trophies and challenging for the major honours. Newcastle will need a few years to get to that level even with good investment.

As for Real Madrid, they are obviously capable of signing most players in the world and if they come calling, Kane might be tempted.

That said, a departure from Tottenham seems unlikely this summer. The Londoners are under no pressure to sell and Kane doesn’t seem to be angling for a move away either.