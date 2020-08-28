Newcastle offered the chance to sign Troy Deeney

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign the Watford striker Troy Deeney this summer.

The Hornets have been relegated to the Championship and they are expected to lose some of their key players.





Deeney is good enough to play in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality addition to Steve Bruce’s attack. Newcastle are in desperate need of a quality number nine and Deeney could prove to be a useful option for them.

Apart from goals, the Watford ace will add power, presence and an aerial threat to Newcastle’s attack.

There is no doubt that the experienced Premier League striker would be an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll. However, his wage demands could scupper the move.

As per the Chronicle, Deeney earns around £100,000 a week and he would demand a two-year deal if he joins Newcastle.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for Deeney in the coming weeks now.

If the player is available for a reasonable price, the Magpies should consider the move. That said, the player will have to accept a pay cut.

Deeney has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact at Newcastle next season and he could take their attack to a whole new level. He scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season.