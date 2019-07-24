Newcastle offered the chance to sign Philipp Max

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle have been presented an opportunity to sign Philipp Max from Bundesliga side Augsburg.
Signing a left-back has been a priority for the Magpies this summer, and the report claims that the 25-year-old has been ‘pushed forward’ to the Tyneside club as a potential option.
Newcastle have been recently linked with a move for Tottenham’s Danny Rose, which is another indication that the Magpies are desperate to land a solid left-back this summer.
Max is an attacking-minded full-back who provides pace on the flanks. Last season, he scored four goals and provided two assists for the Bundesliga side.
The German left-back is versatile enough to play in the left-sided midfield as also in the left-wing position.
Newcastle should definitely make a bold move for the defender who is valued at around £18 million. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can negotiate a good deal and lower the asking price.
The Magpies have been offered the chance to sign him, and they should make the best use of it. Surely, they cannot pass up the opportunity of signing him.