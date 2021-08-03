Newcastle offered the chance to sign Mariano

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid.

The 28-year-old is clearly unwanted at the Spanish club and they are looking to raise funds through the sales of their fringe players this summer.

Newcastle could definitely use some attacking reinforcements this summer and Mariano could prove to be a useful addition for them.

According to Jeunes Footeux, the Magpies are keeping tabs on the player but he is not a priority target for them.

The Real Madrid attacker has scored just six goals in his last three seasons with the Spanish outfit and he has struggled for regular game time at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to sort out his long term future in the coming weeks.

Mariano needs to join a club where he can play regular first-team football and a move to St James’ Park seems ideal for him. Playing every week could help him regain his sharpness and confidence.

The 28-year-old Real Madrid attacker can play anywhere across the frontline and his versatility will be an added bonus for Steve Bruce and the Magpies.

Newcastle have been overly reliant on the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson this past season and they will need to bring in more players who can make a difference in the final third.