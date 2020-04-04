Newcastle not ready to give up on Boubakary Soumare

Newcastle are keen on signing the Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare this summer.
As per Sport, the Premier League side were very close to signing him during the January transfer window and they have not given up on the chase yet.
Soumare is a prodigious talent and it would be a significant coup for Newcastle if they manage to sign him this time.
Steve Bruce could use a technically gifted midfielder like him and he would improve Newcastle a lot.
The 21-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He is an excellent passer who would add some much-needed composure and presence to Newcastle’s midfield.
Soumare has been linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid as well. It will be interesting to see if Los Blancos make a move for the player at the end of this season.
If Real Madrid get involved, it would be nearly impossible for Newcastle to sign the player.
Not only do Real Madrid have more financial resources, but the player will also be tempted to sign for them as well. They are one of the two biggest clubs in the world and they can offer him regular Champions League football.
Newcastle must make their move soon if they have genuinely interested in the player. They will need some luck and a significant package to tempt Soumare this summer.