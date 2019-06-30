Newcastle need Bryan to support Dummett

Newcastle could be on the hunt for a left-back this summer due to a lack of depth in defence. The Magpies have no natural replacement for Paul Dummett in case of injury as Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Matt Ritchie and Jack Colback are makeshift options.
Aa result, Newcastle should consider a move for Joe Bryan – a player they have been linked with this summer. The £30k-per-week defender only joined Fulham from Bristol City in August 2018, but he could be on the move less than a year after his arrival.
With Fulham recently suffering relegation to the Championship, Bryan would surely jump at the chance to return to the top-flight if the situation presented itself. He made 28 Premier League appearances last season, making one assist, creating 24 chances and making 14 successful dribbles (52%).
Bryan won 31 aerial duels (46%), blocked 46 shots/crosses/passes, made 70 clearances, averaged 34 passes-per-game with 75% accuracy, whipped in 115 crosses with 19% accuracy and averaged a tackle (61) or interception (31) every 26 minutes.
Dummett is likely to remain first-choice at left-back for Newcastle next season, but Bryan could run him close. At the very least, the 25-year-old could be called upon for cup games and in case of injury to Dummett. Whether Newcastle return for the defender this summer remains to be seen, however.
Stats from Transfermarkt.