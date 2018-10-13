Newcastle must steer clear of Brendan Rodgers

Newcastle are lining up a move for the Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
According to Daily Mirror, the club hierarchy are worried about Newcastle’s start to the season and Benítez could be shown the door if things do not improve soon.
The Magpies are yet to win a league game this season and they have just two points from eight matches.
Rafa Benitez has been outstanding for Newcastle so far but there is no doubt that the start to this season has been worrying.
It will be interesting to see if the Spaniard can turn it around now. Benitez is a fan favourite at Newcastle and the fans will not want him to leave.
Having said that, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers might not be the ideal candidate to replace him if he is sacked.
Newcastle do not have the players to play a free-flowing attacking game of football which Rodgers prefers. The Celtic boss will have to change his methods in order to make it work.
Rodgers has shown during his career that he is poor at organizing defences and a team like Newcastle cannot afford to be leaky at the back. The Magpies are struggling to score themselves.
Appointing Rodgers would be a huge mistake and Newcastle should steer clear of him even if they decide to sack Benitez.