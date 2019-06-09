Newcastle must sign Bolasie to fix hole in the squad

Rafael Benitez has a problem with Newcastle’s left-wing options and should consider signing Yannick Bolasie to strengthen the squad. Newcastle were linked with a move for the £75k-per-week winger in May and could procure his signature for £7m – 28% of the fee Everton paid for Bolasie in 2016.
Last season, the Magpies used Christian Atsu, Kenedy, Miguel Almiron, Ayoze Perez and Jacob Murphy on the left, but no player set the place alight. Atsu, Kenedy, Almiron and Murphy have scored just two goals between them and made only two assists collectively.
Newcastle have a clear lack of quality on the left-wing but signing Bolasie could fix their problem. The 30-year-old struggled on loan at Aston Villa (21 games, 7 goals/assists) last season but impressed when he switched to Anderlecht (17 games, nine goals/assists).
Bolasie doesn’t appear to have a future at Everton and could be moved on for the right price. He should jump at the chance at joining a side like Newcastle as they can offer his first-team football. The DR Congo international last played for Everton just over 12 months ago and may not feature again.
Now he’s fit and looking a lot sharper on the pitch, Newcastle should considering make a move.
Stats from Transfermarkt.