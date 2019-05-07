Newcastle must break the bank for Salomon Rondon

Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon has hinted that he is keen on staying at the club permanently.
The on-loan WBA ace will be made available for £20million and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies are willing to break the bank for him.
Although he is 29, the Venezuelan would be a superb signing for Rafa Benitez.
Speaking to Daily Mirror, the forward revealed that he is getting better with age like a fine wine.
He said after the Liverpool game: “Better with age? For me, yes. It’s like a wine! I try to be healthy all the time. I am getting older so I have to work more than the young players. I have to work really hard and do my best. Maybe it is my last game here. That would be a shame for my family because they are settled here. It is out of my hands and I will have to wait. I am really happy here. My family is happy. But it is not down to me.”
Rondon has been the difference between a 14th placed finish and relegation for Newcastle. Apart from his goals, his overall play has been integral to Newcastle’s success.
The Newcastle ace has 10 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League this season and he could prove to be a valuable player for the Magpies in future as well.
£20 million is a small price to play for a player of his calibre. Also, the player seems keen on the move, so it is a no brainer.
Furthermore, he is well suited to Benitez’s style of football and he will make an instant impact next season if the deal goes through.
Rondon should be able to shine at the top level for at least 2-3 seasons more and Mike Ashley needs to splash out on him.