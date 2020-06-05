Newcastle MP writes to Secretary of State as fans demand refund from club for games played behind closed doors

Newcastle United have refused to refund fans for games set to be played behind closed doors when the Premier League resumes.

The English top-flight will return to action on June 17, with the Magpies hosting Sheffield United four days later.

Five of Newcastle’s remaining nine league fixtures will take place in an empty St. James’ Park, and while other 19 EPL clubs have refunded their season ticket holders for such games, the Magpies are yet to take action or communicate their plans.

Owner Mike Ashley’s decision hasn’t gone down well with Newcastle Member of Parliament Chi Onwurah, and she has written to the Secretary of State in hope that something is done.

She shared a copy of the letter on her Twitter account:

#NUFC are the only @premierleague team not to refund fans for games played behind closed doors! Fans direct debits continue to be taken at the request of @nufctrust & other fans I have written to the Sec of State to see if he will support #NUFC fans in their struggle for a refund pic.twitter.com/8fEhsjZbx8 — chi onwurah (@ChiOnwurah) June 5, 2020

Ashley hasn’t been popular with the fans since becoming Newcastle owner in 2007, and they can’t wait to see him leave.

He has agreed to sell the SJP outfit to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and the Reuben Brothers for £300 million, but the Premier League is currently carrying out its directors’ and owners’ test, and that has delayed the takeover from happening for almost two months.