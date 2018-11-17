Newcastle ‘monitoring’ Piatek who has a £14m asking price

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are ‘monitoring’ centre-forward Krzysztof Piątek. The Genoa striker, who cam also play on the wing, has been in fine form this season which has led to a number of clubs tacking his progress. Piatek has scored nine goals in 12 Serie A games, although he’s failed to hit the back of the net in his last five top-flight outings.
Nevertheless, Newcastle are said to be interested in his signature and will have to pay around £14m to bring him to St James’ Park. Piatek only joined Genoa over the summer, having previously played for Cracovia Kraków. The Polish international, boasting one goal in two caps for his country, scored 32 goals in 65 games for his former side, so he’s proven himself to be a prolific forward.
United have depth in attack, with Rafael Benitez being able to choose from Salomon Rondon, Ayoze Perez and Yoshinori Muto and Joselu. It’s hard to see the Magpies spending £14m on procuring the signature of another striker as a result. Benitez will surely be targeting other areas in the January transfer window, suggesting Piatek may not be on their radar.
