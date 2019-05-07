Newcastle monitoring Coventry’s Tom Bayliss

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Coventry midfielder Tom Bayliss this summer.
According to Chronicle Live, the Magpies have been monitoring the midfielder for a while now.
The 20-year-old has excelled for Coventry and he is a regular starter for them as well. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle manage to pull off the deal.
Bayliss is playing regular first team football right now and moving to Newcastle could hinder his development. He is unlikely to get a first team chance in the Premier League just yet.
However, Newcastle are a much bigger club and the Premier League is always tempting.
Benitez will have to convince the player that Newcastle could be the ideal place for his development.
The Spaniard has done well to develop young players like Longstaff and Bayliss will be hoping to follow a similar route to the first team if he joins the club.
Apparently, the player is valued at £500,000. Therefore, finances should not be a problem for the Magpies. In fact, it could prove to be a bargain signing if Bayliss fulfils his potential at Newcastle.
The 20-year-old central midfielder certainly has the talent to make it at the top level and Newcastle fans will be excited to see him in action if the deal goes through.