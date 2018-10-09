Newcastle missed the chance to sign Josh Maja…Tottenham want him now

According to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and Southampton are also showing keen interest in signing Josh Maja from Sunderland in the January transfer window.
The 19-year-old has been in prolific form this season, scoring nine goals already in 12 games. He has an extremely bright future ahead of him now, and could secure a move to a top Premier League club in a few months’ time.
Should that happen, Newcastle United will feel extremely disappointed as they had the chance to sign Maja during the summer transfer window.
The Daily Mail reported that the Magpies were considering to raid their derby rival club for Maja after they were relegated to League One.
However, they didn’t force through the deal, and now they may regret missing out on an exciting young talent.
With Newcastle struggling badly in the Premier League, Maja could have offered them mobility and pace up front. Plus, he is a good finisher as well.