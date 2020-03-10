Newcastle midfielder Nabil Bentaleb sends message to Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Newcastle United midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has sent a message to Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Twitter.
Kane is back in training, as the England international striker aims to recover from a hamstring injury.
The 26-year-old has not played since he suffered the injury against Southampton on New Year’s Day.
However, there is hope and optimism that the striker will return to action before the end of the season, as he steps up his recovery.
Kane has posted a video of himself back in training, and his former Tottenham teammate Bentaleb has responded to it.
The 25-year-old was on the books of Spurs from 2012 until 2017 when he moved to Schalke on a permanent basis.
The Algeria international midfielder switched to Newcastle on loan from Schalke in the January transfer window until the end of the season.
See you soon on the pitch bro https://t.co/TZC12ZlBSU
— Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) March 9, 2020
Stats
According to WhoScored, Kane has made 20 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in the process.
The Englishman has also scored six goals in five Champions League matches for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Meanwhile, Bentaleb has played three Premier League games and has played in three FA Cup matches for Newcastle this season, according to WhoScored.