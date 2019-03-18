Newcastle may have to pay £16.5m and a £3.1m salary to sign Rondon

Rafael Benitez admitted to Chronicle Live that he’s been pleased with the form of Salomon Rondon. When asked how important it was for Newcastle to sign the 29-year-old on a permanent deal, the Magpies’ manager said: “He’s doing well for us, and he knows that the main thing he has to do is just to keep scoring goals and try to help the team.”
Rondon has scored and created 14 goals in 25 league appearances since joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion and has heavily contributed in their fight for survival – his goals have earned Newcastle 18 points. The North-East outfit are currently 13th in the Premier League with 35 points from 31 games, coming off the back of three wins and a draw from their last five. They’re seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Rondon, whose contract was extended until 2020 in August 2018, currently earns £3.1m-per-year (£60k-per-week) at West Brom and has two release clauses of £16.5m and £20m which are dependent on Albion’s bid for promotion. Newcastle will be able to sign the Venezuela international for less money if the Baggies fail to return to the Premier League but will be forced to pay £20m if they’re successful, however.
Albion are currently fourth in the Championship, seven points adrift of the top-two but 10 points clear of seventh with eight games remaining.
