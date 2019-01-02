Newcastle United vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Newcastle United in the Premier League on Wednesday aiming to make it four wins in a row under temporary manager Ol Gunnar Solksjaer.
Victories over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth have moved the Red Devils to within eight points of the top four.
United have played with far more swagger under Solksjaer and they wil be confident of picking up three points at St James’ Park.
Newcastle head into the game 15th in the standings, just three points above the relegation zone.
The Magpies won 1-0 in the corresonponding fixture last season, but the visitors are favourites to win this evening.
Newcastle are priced at 9/2 to win the game, with Man Utd on offer at 4/7 and the draw available at 3/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM NEWS
Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @ManUtd at St. James' Park tonight. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/GwCkecOFjV
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 2, 2019
3️⃣ changes for #MUFC tonight!
In come Valencia, Jones and Mata. #NEWMUN
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 2, 2019