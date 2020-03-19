Newcastle manager Steve Bruce an admirer of Adam Lallana

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is thought to be an admirer of Adam Lallana as per the Chronicle.
The Liverpool attacking midfielder will be a free agent at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle move to sign him.
Lallana would be a superb addition for Newcastle on a free transfer. He is still good enough to shine for the midtable clubs.
The Liverpool ace will add flair, creativity and work rate to Newcastle’s midfield. He is very good at carrying the ball forward and linking up with the strikers.
Newcastle have missed a player like that and they would improve with Lallana in the side.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them. They won’t be the only club after Lallana this summer.
The likes of Leicester City might decide to move for the midfielder as well. Brendan Rodgers has worked with Lallana before and he knows what the midfielder can offer.
Lallana is no longer a key starter at Anfield and therefore a new deal is highly unlikely. He has lost his first-team berth under Klopp and he will have to leave the club in order to kick-start his career.
He won the Champions League with Liverpool last year and he is likely to win the Premier League with them this season. Lallana will add a much-needed winning experience to Newcastle’s dressing room if he joins.