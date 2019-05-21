Newcastle looking to sign Wesley Moraes

Newcastle are interested in signing the Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes this summer.
According to The Chronicle, the Brazilian has been scouted quite a few times by the Premier League side this past season.
The report adds that West Ham are interested in the player as well.
Moraes has been in very good for the Belgian club and he seems ready to make the step up. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make an offer for him in the coming weeks.
Rafael Benitez’s side are in desperate need of strikers right now. Rondon’s loan deal is over and Ayoze Perez has been linked with a move away.
Moraes could step in and fill that void. He has already proven that he is a good goalscorer.
The 22-year-old has scored 17 goals and contributed 10 assists this season for Club Brugge.
The towering 6ft 3in star has the physical ability to succeed in English football as well. Furthermore, he is still quite young and Benitez will help him improve as a player.
The likes of West Ham have more resources and therefore Newcastle must make their move soon if they are truly interested in the Brazilian forward this summer.