Newcastle looking to sign Moussa Marega

Newcastle are interested in signing the Porto striker Moussa Marega this summer.
According to a report from Foot Mercato (translated by GFFN), the Magpies are prepared to pay Marega’s €30m (£27m) release clause.
Steve Bruce has recently signed Joelinton for a club record fee but the report claims that he wants to bring in another quality option.
Marega has done well in the Portuguese League and the Champions League with Porto and he should be able to make an impact in the Premier League.
He has the physical attributes to shine in England. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle manage to get the deal over the line now.
Marega can be a backup for Joelinton or he could partner the former Hoffenheim star depending on the opposition.
Newcastle lost both Rondon and Perez from their attack and it is no surprise that they want to bring in another quality striker.
Marega would be an ideal signing for them. The powerful forward is at the peak of his powers and he will add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack.
The 28-year-old striker managed to score 21 goals in all competitions for Porto last season.