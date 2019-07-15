Newcastle looking to sign Joelinton this week

Newcastle are looking to sign the Brazilian striker Joelinton this week.
According to Daily Mail, Mike Ashley is prepared to sanction a £36million move for the 22-year-old.
The report adds that the Magpies want to get the deal done this week and they have been keen on the player since January.
Hoffenheim were thought to be pushing for a fee of around £40m but Newcastle want to finalise the deal for £36m.
Joelinton has done well in Germany and he should prove to be a good addition to the Newcastle side. He scored 11 goals in all competitions last season.
The Magpies have lost Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez this summer and they are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the Joelinton deal over the line this week. It would be a club-record transfer if it goes through.
Newcastle are still without a manager since the departure of Rafa Benitez and Steve Bruce is expected to take over.
The former Aston Villa manager will relish the chance to prove himself in the Premier League next season. It will be interesting to see if he can get the best out of Joelinton if the deal goes through.
Here is how the Newcastle fans have reacted to the news.
Hmmm. Remember that time when BZG had a deal in place to buy the club… believe it when it happens
— Sam Barker (@SamboBarker) July 15, 2019
You just know he’s good when no one but us are chasing him eh ? 😂🤣😂
— kevin young toon army (@kevo175) July 15, 2019
Yes please
— max (@Simply_Almiron) July 15, 2019
Seen him rumoured before.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
— Shevas (@ShevasNUFC) July 15, 2019
Wicked. Let’s bang £40m on an untested kid as our main forward. Let’s ignore the fact that last seasons player of the season is available for a slice of that cost. #nufc
— Liam Taylor (@27liamdavid) July 15, 2019
just saying if that’s true, mark my words he will be better than rondon last season
— Joe (@Futman11Jr) July 15, 2019
Incredible if true. Great young player. Probably won’t be true though cos a sports direct mug won’t be enough for his services.
— John Miller (@growing_turnips) July 15, 2019