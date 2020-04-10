Newcastle looking to sign Burnley’s Dwight McNeil

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Burnley winger Dwight McNeil this summer.
According to the Chronicle, the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave the club and the Magpies are keeping tabs on him.
McNeil is highly rated in England and he could prove to be a superb long-term addition to Steve Bruce’s squad.
He would add pace and flair to the Newcastle attack.
The Magpies have Allan Saint-Maximin and Lazaro as their wingers right now but Lazaro could be off to his parent club once the loan deal expires.
McNeil would be a good alternative. The winger could make an immediate impact as he is well settled in the Premier League.
Also, he is very young and he is far from his peak right now. With the right coaching and regular playing time, he will only get better.
McNeil is valued at around £35m and Newcastle have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer.
Furthermore, if their reported takeover goes through, they should be able to spend big money this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has labelled the 20-year-old as a ‘top talent’ and the Newcastle fans will certainly be excited to see him at their club.