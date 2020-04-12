Newcastle looking to re-sign Florian Thauvin

Newcastle are interested in signing the Marseille midfielder Florian Thauvin this summer.
The Frenchman has done very well in Ligue 1 over the past few seasons and the Magpies are keen on bringing him back to the club.
Thauvin failed to impress during his first spell at the club but he has improved a lot since then.
The winger has scored 59 goals in his last three seasons and he could prove to be a tremendous addition to Steve Bruce’s side.
The 27-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he will be looking to prove himself in the Premier League this time if the transfer goes through.
As per reports (cited by Chronicle), Milan, Roma and Valencia are interested in the player as well.
If Newcastle manage to sign him, it would add a new dimension to their attack. Thauvin will add goals and creativity to the side.
The Magpies need to add more goals to their midfield in order to compensate for the lack of goals from their strikers. Thauvin seems like an ideal fit on paper.
It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to rejoin the club.
Tempting Marseille into a sale should not be too difficult for them. The French club needs to sell some players in order to cope with their cash crunch this summer.