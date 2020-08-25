Newcastle looking to hijack Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ move to Wolves

Newcastle are looking to hijack Wolves his move for the Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 22-year-old is thought to be closing in on a move to Wolves this summer but Newcastle are not prepared to give up the chase just yet as per Birmingham Mail.





Maitland-Niles is no longer a key player for the Gunners and he needs to leave the London club in order to play regular first-team football.

Both Newcastle and Wolves would be a good move for the player and it will be interesting to see where he ends up in the coming weeks.

Maitland-Niles can play as a full-back as well as a winger and his versatility will be a bonus for the club he joins.

The 22-year-old is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. If the likes of Newcastle and Wolves manage to coach him properly, they could have a future star on their hands.

Both clubs have the resources to convince Arsenal and it will be interesting to see what the player decides. The move could easily come down to his preference if both clubs manage to agree on a fee with Arsenal.

The player is likely to cost around £20m this summer. Wolves are in advanced talks to complete the transfer.