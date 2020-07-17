Newcastle linked with summer move for Bouna Sarr

Newcastle are thought to be keen on signing the Marseille defender Bouna Sarr.

As per Gazette, the 28-year-old will be available for transfer this summer and he will cost around £13.6 million.





Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Southampton are keen on the player as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can sign the experienced right back in the coming months. They need to improve their backline and Sarr would be a good addition for them.

The player is likely to be tempted if a Premier League club comes calling. Newcastle can offer him a much bigger platform and they can offer him a pay rise as well.

Also, if their takeover goes through, Newcastle will have an ambitious project at their disposal as well.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition for Sarr now. They should be able to afford the reported asking price.

His other suitors will look to sign the player as well. Southampton could use someone like Sarr as well and the chance to play for a quality manager like Hassenhuttl could tempt the player as well.

It remains to be seen where the player ends up this summer.