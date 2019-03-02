Newcastle linked with Michael Carrick, fans react

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Michael Carrick.
The Manchester United coach is apparently being looked at as a replacement for Rafael Benitez.
The Spaniard’s future is uncertain at the club and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies can hold on to him beyond this season.
Chronicle Live has now dismissed such rumours claiming that Newcastle are not interested in the former Premier League winning midfielder.
While Carrick has done a good job at Manchester United so far, he lacks the experience to take on a club like Newcastle United.
If Benitez decides to move on in the summer, Newcastle must bring in someone with more experience and a proven track record.
Also, they will need someone who can help Newcastle punch above their weight.
Mike Ashley hasn’t exactly been very supportive of his managers in the transfer market, therefore, the new manager might have to work with limited resources like Rafa.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the Carrick rumour from earlier.
— John Mouzon (@JohnMouzon1) March 2, 2019
Oh ffs no
— ben (@AyozeCF) March 2, 2019
Load of crap!!!
— Toonfan (@ataylor1892) March 2, 2019
If this happens, I’m walking……
— Burnsie #NUFC (@Optimistoon) March 2, 2019
If this happens we’ll be in the championship.
— The Right Toon (@RightToon) March 2, 2019
Absolute bollocks!!!
— Graeme Henry (@GraemeHenry3) March 2, 2019
Bullshit
— Lee (@eelleehar) March 2, 2019