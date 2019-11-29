Newcastle linked with Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen

Newcastle United have been linked with the Hull City star Jarrod Bowen.
A report from Chronicle refers to Bowen as a Newcastle target and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies make a move for him in January.
Steve Bruce could definitely use some attacking reinforcements and Bowen should prove to be a quality addition.
The 22-year-old has been in red hot form for the Tigers and he will surely improve Newcastle going forward.
The likes of Almiron and Joelinton have failed to deliver on a consistent basis so far and Newcastle should look at alternatives in January.
The Magpies will be hoping to secure a respectable midtable finish and they will need to add goals to the side in order for that to happen.
Bowen has scored 12 goals in the Championship so far this season.
Even if the Tigers agree to do business in January, Newcastle might have to pay over the odds to sign the attacker.
January market is often inflated and Newcastle will have to pay a premium for a quality player like him Bowen.
Hull City owner Assem Allam has confirmed that he wouldn’t sell the player for a fee of around £20m. It will be interesting to see how far Newcastle are willing to go in order to get their man.