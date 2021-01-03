Newcastle linked with Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori

Newcastle are set to be offered the chance to sign the Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori on loan this month.

According to the Chronicle, the 23-year-old needs to play regular first-team football and the Blues are willing to send him out on a loan move.





The defender is yet to start a Premier League game for Chelsea this season and he has made just two League cup appearances for Frank Lampard’s side so far.

The report further claims that Steve Bruce likes Fikayo Tomori as a player.

Newcastle United are keen on signing the Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams as well. It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Both players could prove to be quality additions to the Newcastle United defence in the short term and they are unlikely to cost a lot of money either.

Newcastle United could certainly use some defensive depth and they need to make the most of this opportunity and bring in a defender this month.

Steve Bruce’s side have conceded 24 goals in 15 League games and they will have to improve at the back if they want to finish closer to the top half.

Both Brandon Williams and Fikayo Tomori will be determined to play regularly and their hunger could drive them to work harder and deliver consistently on the pitch.

It seems unlikely that Mike Ashley will back Steve Bruce with big-money signings in January and therefore Newcastle United need to be smart and utilise the loan market to plug the gaps in their squad.