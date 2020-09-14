Newcastle linked with Cengiz Under

Newcastle United are thought to be keen on signing the Roma winger Cengiz Under.

According to Inside Futbol, Leicester City hold an interest in the winger as well. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up this summer.





Cengiz Under is thought to an expendable asset for the Italian side and Roma are looking for a fee in the region of €25m.

Apparently, Newcastle have made an inquiry for the player and they are looking to bring him to the Premier League on loan for this season.

It seems highly unlikely that Roma will agree to loan the player to Newcastle. The Serie A outfit will need money to replace Under and they are likely to consider a permanent sale only.

Under has the talent to succeed in the Premier League and he is still relatively young and likely to improve in future.

The 23-year-old Turkish winger would add pace and flair to the Newcastle attack. The Magpies have a fantastic left-sided winger in Allan Saint-Maximin and Under could take up the right-wing position for Steve Bruce’s side.

Newcastle have already signed a quality striker in Callum Wilson and Under’s addition would complete their attacking trio.