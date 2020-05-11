Blog Columns Site News Newcastle linked with a move for James Rodriguez

Newcastle linked with a move for James Rodriguez

11 May, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle are looking to sign the Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez this summer.

According to Caracol, the Premier League side could move for the Colombian once their takeover goes through.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make an offer for Rodriguez in the coming weeks. The Colombian is a world-class player on his day and he would improve Bruce’s side a lot.

Newcastle need to improve their attacking options next season and someone like Rodriguez would help them break down defences easily and turn them into a very good attacking side.

A signing like this could take Bruce’s side to a whole new level. Rodriguez is a proven star and he has the quality to succeed at the highest level. Furthermore, he has the experience of winning trophies as well.

The 28-year-old has won two Champions League titles with Real Madrid and bringing him to the club would show the new owners’ ambition.

Rodriguez is thought to be unhappy with his limited playing time at Bernabeu and he wants to play regularly. A move to Newcastle would allow him to do just that.

Furthermore, regular playing time will boost his international chances as well.

Once the takeover is complete, Newcastle will be financially capable of making a big signing.

NEXT:   Deal almost done - Chelsea to lose yet another precious talent

Rodriguez has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and Los Blancos will be tempted to cash in on him if a good offer comes along this summer. Apparently, the player will cost around £28 million this summer.

Here is what the Newcastle fans had to say about the links with the playmaker.

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com