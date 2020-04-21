Newcastle linked with a move for Edinson Cavani

Newcastle are being linked with a host of attacking names already and Edinson Cavani appears to be the latest name linked with a move to the Premier League club.
The Magpies are likely to have a significant transfer kitty this summer once the new owners are in charge. The club’s £300m takeover is close to completion and Newcastle can put the unfortunate Mike Ashley era behind them soon.
Apparently, Newcastle are looking to bring in a marquee signing and Cavani is thought to be a target.
The report from Metro adds that Newcastle have already opened talks with the player’s agent to find out if he would be keen on a move to Tyneside.
The Uruguayan would be an improvement on Joelinton and Carroll. He could solve Newcastle’s goalscoring problems in the short term.
The 33-year-old is a proven goalscorer and he would certainly improve the Magpies.
Although he is past his peak, he could still be a handy option for Newcastle in the short-term.
The Magpies are looking to bring in a new manager as well. Despite their potential transfer warchest, they will need a top manager in charge to attract the top players.
The likes of Allegri, Favre, Pochettino and Benitez are some of the names linked with the Newcastle job.
It will be interesting to see if Steve Bruce is shown the door despite doing a decent job this season.
Here is what the fans had to say about the links on Twitter.
