Newcastle linked with a move for Arkadiusz Milik

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sportwitness), the Magpies are interested in signing the Serie A striker this summer.





Newcastle have been linked with a host of attackers already and it will be interesting to see who they end up with.

The Magpies are in the middle of a takeover and the potential owners are expected to invest into the playing squad heavily and that has sent the transfer rumours into overdrive.

In theory, Milik could be a good addition to Newcastle’s attack. It remains to be seen whether the Magpies make a move for him anytime soon.

He is a reliable goalscorer and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Joelinton. Napoli value the player at around €50m.

Milik has been linked with a move to Tottenham as well in recent weeks.

It appears that the goal striker’s time is up at Napoli and a move to the Premier League wouldn’t be such a bad option for the 26-year-old.

Under the new owners, Newcastle will have an ambitious project and Milik might be keen on being a part of that.

It will be interesting to see how the rumour develops in the next few weeks.