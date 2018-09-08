Newcastle legend Alan Shearer believes that Liverpool can win the Premier League

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has predicted that Liverpool will win the Premier League this season.
The Reds have started the season in promising form and have won all four of their League games played so far.
While Watford and Chelsea have also managed to win all their games played thus far, Jurgen Klopp’s side top the League standings on goal difference.
The Reds showed good signs last season and the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah established themselves as one of the best in the World.
What ultimately let the club down was their goalkeeping and defensive department.
Klopp addressed that by bringing in Virgil Van Dijk in January and Alisson during the summer transfer window.
Next up for Klopp’s side is a testing fixture against Tottenham next weekend.
It promises to be a tough game for both sides but Mauricio Pochettino’s side will have home ground advantage.
Shearer backs the Reds to win the League this season.
As quoted by The Sun, he said: “There is little doubt that Liverpool’s time is coming.
“Not just to win a trophy but to make a serious challenge for the Premier League title again.
“The 25-point difference between them in fourth and champions Manchester City last season was obviously a huge one.
“But I look at the two teams on paper this season and I really do not see a big difference in ability.
“Jurgen Klopp has identified what Liverpool’s weak points were last season and addressed them.”