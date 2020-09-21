Newcastle, Leeds and West Ham keen on Calum Chambers

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is a man in demand this summer.

According to Nicolo Schira, Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United are all interested in signing the Arsenal defender this summer.





The 25-year-old defender has fallen out of favour at the club and he’s unlikely to get regular first-team football at Emirates this season.

Chambers needs to leave in order to play regular first-team football and it will be interesting to see if he suitors can agree on a deal with the Gunners now.

As per reports, Arsenal are willing to sell the player for £15 million.

Clubs like Newcastle, Leeds and West Ham can certainly afford to pay that amount and it remains to be seen who comes forward with the first offer.

All three clubs could use defensive depth and Chambers has the potential to develop into a reliable Premier League defender.

Out of the three clubs, a move to Leeds United would probably be the best option for Chambers this season.

The Whites need a quality centre back after missing out on Ben White and a manager like Marcelo Bielsa could be the key to unlocking his potential and helping him improve as a player.