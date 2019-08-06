Newcastle leading the race to sign Thiago Maia

Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Lille midfielder Thiago Maia.
According to Pianeta Genoa 1893 (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League side are leading the race to sign the player.
Apparently, Genoa are interested in the midfielder as well but Newcastle have outbid them.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can pull this off before the window closes. Bruce needs a quality central midfielder and Maia would be ideal.
He will add composure and defensive protection to Newcastle’s midfield. The 22-year-old Lille ace would be the ideal partner for Sean Longstaff next season.
Bruce has improved his attack with the signings of Saint-Maximin and Joelinton. He has also added a new defender in Willems and is thought to be closing in on Emil Krafth as well.
It is evident that the midfield is the only area that needs work right now. Maia would wrap up a very impressive window for Newcastle United.
The French side are prepared to sell the player for the right price and Newcastle must do everything in their power to land him. Signing a quality midfielder could take them to the next level.
Also, the Brazilian might just be tempted to make the step up to the Premier League now. He has nothing left to prove in France anymore.