Report: Newcastle have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Valentino Lazaro on loan

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Newcastle United are close to signing Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter Milan in the January transfer window.
After landing Ashley Young from Manchester United, Inter Milan are looking to offload Lazaro, and Newcastle is his preferred destination.
The Magpies have reached an agreement with Inter for a loan with an option to buy for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder. The player’s agent is currently in England to discuss terms with the Magpies and complete the deal.
The 23-year-old joined the Italian giants from Hertha Berlin for a transfer fee of €24 million (£20.43 million), but has dropped down the pecking order at the San Siro this season under Antonio Conte.
The 26-times capped Austria international is a versatile attacking midfielder who can play across the pitch, and can also operate centrally.
The Magpies are also reportedly interested in signing Jarrod Bowen from Hull City, and are preparing a bid for him this month.