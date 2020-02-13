Newcastle keeping tabs on Said Benrahma

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Newcastle are thought to be keeping tabs on the Brentford star Said Benrahma as per Chronicle.
The midfielder has been in excellent form this season and it is no surprise that the Premier League sides are keen on him.
Benrahma has picked up 9 goals and 5 assists in the Championship so far.
The player has revealed to BBC recently that he wants to play in the Premier League and that is his ambition.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the player at the end of this season.
They could certainly use a creative outlet like Benrahma and he would improve Steve Bruce’s side a lot. He can play on either flank and he will add flair and goals to the side.
The 24-year-old Algerian is one of the most technically gifted players in the Championship.
Brentford will be hoping to secure promotion this season and if they do, they will want to hold on to their best player. It would give them a chance of staying in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can secure an agreement for Benrahma in the coming months.
The midfielder has shown that he has the tools to succeed at the highest level and this is the right time for him to make the step up to the Premier League.