Newcastle keeping tabs on Kyle Bartley

Newcastle United are thought to be interested in signing the West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his current contract and he might be available for a knockdown price in the summer.





According to the Telegraph, Burnley are thought to be looking at the experienced centre back as well.

Bartley has done well for Sam Allardyce in recent weeks and he could prove to be a quality squad option for Newcastle next season.

The Magpies could certainly use more depth in their defence and Bartley has the experience to make an immediate impact.

It will be interesting to see who ends up signing the 29-year-old.

The Baggies are expected to be relegated from the Premier League this season and Bartley might look to move on in search of top-flight football.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can beat the drop to the Championship this season. A lot of their transfers will depend on them staying in the Premier League.

The Magpies are currently two points adrift of the relegation zone and their recent run of form has been quite worrying.

They have picked up just two wins in 20 games across all competitions and Steve Bruce is in desperate need of some luck to turn things around. On top of their poor form, the Magpies are dealing with major injury blows as well.

Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin and Isaac Hayden are all currently sidelined.

