Newcastle keeping tabs on Juventus’ Mattia Perin

Newcastle are thought to be interested in signing the Juventus keeper Mattia Perin.
According to a report from Corriere dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), the 26-year-old is looking to play regularly and he could move this summer.
The report adds that Newcastle could be an option for him.
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies submit an offer for the player in the coming weeks.
Newcastle already have Dubravka at their disposal and a move for Perin would make very little sense. It would be illogical for the player as well. He won’t be a regular starter for Newcastle either.
Having said that, a move away from Juventus would probably be ideal for the player. With Buffon back at the club now, Perin could be the third choice keeper for the Italian champions.
At this stage of his career, he needs to play week in week out and Juventus simply cannot provide him with that opportunity.
Unless Newcastle can provide him with such assurances, a move to St James’ Park can be ruled out as well.
Newcastle are better off strengthening the other areas of their squad this summer. They are extremely light in attack and the new manager will have quite a challenge on his hands.