Newcastle keen to tempt Rafa Benitez back by offering him extensive powers

Newcastle could bring Rafa Benitez back to the club once the takeover is complete.
As per Eurosport journalist Manu Lonjon, the Magpies have offered the Spaniard the managerial job with extensive powers.
Furthermore, the club wants to appoint a new sporting director as well and the candidate would be someone who is close to Benítez.
Bringing back the Spaniard is a priority for Newcastle United this summer.
It will be interesting to see if Benitez agrees to their move. He did a very good job during his first spell at the club and he is adored by the fans as well.
The Spaniard is a world-class tactician who has won major trophies like the Champions League, the Europa League and La Liga.
With Saudi money, he could help Newcastle join the European elite.
The Magpies are likely to invest in top players once the takeover is complete and they will need a top-class manager to attract the big names.
Someone like Steve Bruce hasn’t won major trophies and the top players might not be keen on the idea of playing under him.
On the other hand, Rafa Benitez is admired across Europe and he will be able to utilize Newcastle’s resources better.