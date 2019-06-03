Newcastle keen on Venezuelan forward Jan Hurtado

Newcastle are looking to sign Jan Hurtado this summer.
According to The Express, the 19-year-old is on top of Benitez’s summer shopping list.
The likes of Sampdoria, Atalanta and Marseille are keen on the Venezuelan international as well.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make a move for the player in the coming weeks. The player is thought to be rated at £7 million.
The 19-year-old is already an international and he is very highly rated. The River Plate ace has the tools to develop into a star in future.
A world class manager like Benitez would be ideal for his development.
Hurtado is a complete forward who can create as well as score goals. He is good at linking up with his teammates and he can operate as a target make as well.
The 19-year-old is physically imposing and it would help him settle into English football quickly.
Hurtado’s pace and flair will add unpredictability to the Newcastle attack as well.
Benitez needs to improve his side’s attacking options in order to finish in the top half next season. Ayoze Perez is the only reliable attacker in the squad right now.
Rondon has returned to WBA and the Magpies are yet to make their move for him.